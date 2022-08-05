Karachi weather update: Monsoon system to enter Sindh today

PMD satellite image released earlier today.

KARACHI: As the city continues to reel from the shocks of the previous rain spells, another monsoon system is expected to enter Sindh today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

The PMD, in an advisory, said that monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from August 5.

Under the influence of this weather system, the advisory added, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate and isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts between August 5 and 9.



In Karachi, however, it will cause rain between August 6 and 9.

The heavy rain may cause water-logging in low-lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.

As per the PMD, another monsoon is expected after August 10, causing more rains in Karachi.