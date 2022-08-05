Karachi weather update: Monsoon system to enter Sindh today

KARACHI: As the city continues to reel from the shocks of the previous rain spells, another monsoon system is expected to enter Sindh today, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).
The PMD, in an advisory, said that monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh from August 5.
Under the influence of this weather system, the advisory added, rain-thunderstorms with a few moderate and isolated heavy falls are expected in Tharparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Hyderabad, Matiari, Thatta, Sujawal, Sanghar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts between August 5 and 9.
In Karachi, however, it will cause rain between August 6 and 9.
The heavy rain may cause water-logging in low-lying areas of Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro and Qambar Shahdadkot districts during the forecast period.
As per the PMD, another monsoon is expected after August 10, causing more rains in Karachi.
PM Shehbaz Sharif presides coalition partners meeting at his office
Interior minister says the party could cause mayhem outside ECP
FM Bilawal calls PTI’s slogans of foreign conspiracy ironic following ECP's exposé
July’s monthly rainfall exceeded the total normal monsoon seasonal rainfall by 26%, says Met Office
Earlier this week, PTI chief Imran Khan's Instagram account was also hacked for a brief period
Fawad says PTI will appeal against ECP's decision, which he declares in contravention of law and Constitution