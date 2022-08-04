Quetta: 1 killed, 11 injured in grenade attack

Image showing a police tape. — AFP

QUETTA: One person lost his life while 11 others sustained injuries in a grenade attack at Quetta's Joint Road, Geo News reported.

This is the second time within a week that an attack of this nature took place in the provincial capital of Balochistan. On July 30, a similar grenade attack took place outside Turbat Stadium which injured three people, including a policeman.

According to the police, a football match was going on when the explosion took place near the stadium located at Quetta's Airport Road.