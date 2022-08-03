Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to stay away from red zone for tomorrow’s protest, else face strict action

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah — PID/File

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday warned PTI and its workers to stay away from the red zone in Islamabad, particularly the premises of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), following its plans to protest in the federal capital.

The interior minister, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, said that the PTI announced to protest in front of the ECP building in the federal capital.

The party’s plan to protest came in the wake of ECP’s foreign funding verdict which declared PTI guilty of receiving illicit funds from foreign origin.

“PTI wants to create chaos in the garb of a protest,” the minister said, emphasising reports regarding the party’s plans to launch an attack on ECP.

“Peaceful protest is a right in a democratic society and should be done in allocated spaces. Those entering the red zone would be stopped,” he said, cautioning PTI from protesting outside the ECP’s office.

“Those who take the law in their hands shouldn’t complain if dealt with strictly,” the minister said, insisting that the Islamabad High Court does not allow protesting in the red zone. “The court has allowed protesting in the H9 and F9 Parks. Fool-proof security would be given in the space designated for protests.



He further added that the ECP’s verdict has proven PTI to be a foreign-aided party and that the government can declare it to be one. “Imran Khan is a foreign agent,” he said, criticising the PTI chief for receiving funds from foreigners.