WhatsApp account of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani hacked

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani. — APP/File

ISLAMABAD: WhatsApp account of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani got hacked on Wednesday, as per reports.

To recover his account, Chairman Sanjrani has contacted WhatsApp — the social messaging application owned by Meta — management via email, following which the company has assured to conduct an investigation of the matter.

“The data is completely safe. Monitoring is being done,” the management of the social messaging application wrote in their reply.

WhatsApp added that it could take around seven days for the company to recover the account.



It should be noted that earlier this week, PTI chief Imran Khan's Instagram was also hacked for a brief period. Both WhatsApp and Instagram are owned by Meta and the continuous accounts of influential personalities getting hacked is a major privacy issue.

Imran Ghazali, the general manager of the disbanded Digital Media Wing (DMW), had confirmed that the former prime minister's account was hacked, following which he was working with Meta to restore it.

