Two-day public holiday announced for Ashura

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday announced a two-day public holiday on August 9-10 on the eve of Ashura (9th and 10th of Muharram).

According to a notification issued by the government, the federal cabinet approved a two-day holiday on account of Ashura.