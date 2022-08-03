Karachi weather update: More rains predicted from August 6-9

PMD says monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh on the night of August 4 and the morning of August 5.-APP/File

ISLAMABAD: As the city has not come out of the mess created during the previous monsoon spell, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in Karachi from August 6-9.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to warn the Karachiites about the incoming rain spell.

“More rain predicted for Karachi from August 6th-9th,” the minister said.

In a fresh forecast issued today, Rehman added, the Met Office also cautioned that heavy falls may generate water-logging in low-lying areas of Karachi, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal, Tando Muhammad khan, Tando Allayar, Dadu, Jamshoro Kambar Shahdadkot.

In its monsoon weather outlook for the current month, the PMD said that monsoon currents of moderate intensity are likely to enter eastern Sindh on the night of August 4 and the morning of August 5.

The advisory further directed all relevant authorities and stakeholders to take all necessary mitigation measures including: