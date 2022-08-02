Imran wants CEC removed following fears of money laundering

PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif. — AFP/ File

LONDON: PML-N’s President Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Imran Khan demanded the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja’s resignation because he was involved in money laundering and knew that this case against him was about to surface.

“Imran Khan knew that he committed the country’s biggest robbery,” the former prime minister said, criticising PTI Chief Imran Khan while speaking to reporters outside his residence.

The PML-N leader’s comments came following the Election Commission of Pakistan’s announcement regarding the foreign funding verdict.

Nawaz Sharif added that the ECP’s verdict has been issued with complete evidence and facts. “Investigations of the case came to a conclusion after eight years. Everything has now come to the fore,” he said, adding that the ECP’s report holds value.

The PML-N supremo added that Khan schooled the nation about his honesty and how he was the only non-corrupt leader in the country. “He knew that the verdict would cause a stir,” he said while referring to the PTI chief’s fear of being exposed for his "financial manipulation".

He further said that Khan was working in line with a foreign agenda, as he received funds from foreigners.

Earlier today, the ECP – in a unanimous verdict – ruled that the PTI received funds from prohibited sources.

In its verdict, the commission said that the party, in violation of the Constitution, had received funds from 34 foreigners. The party received funds from US, Australia and UAE.

ECP also added that the party accepted funds from a US business personality.