Elon Musk shares a rare glimpse of son X, video goes viral

Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a rare glimpse of son X Æ A-XII and revealed that he and X were inspired by the Netflix series Vikings.
The world’s richest person took to Twitter and shared a sweet photo with his son X. In the throwback photo from Thanksgiving last year, the father-son duo can be seen flaunting matching haircuts.
He captioned the photo, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”
Musk also shared a video of his two-year-old son playing with the family dogs.
In the cute video, X can be seen gently chasing around three dogs.
Musk captioned the video “X (loves) Doges.”
Musk shares son X and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 7 months with ex Grimes.
The photo and video of X have gone viral on social media.
