Tuesday August 02, 2022
Elon Musk shares a rare glimpse of son X, video goes viral

Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.

By Web Desk
August 02, 2022
Billionaire Elon Musk has shared a rare glimpse of son X Æ A-XII and revealed that he and X were inspired by the Netflix series Vikings.

The world’s richest person took to Twitter and shared a sweet photo with his son X. In the throwback photo from Thanksgiving last year, the father-son duo can be seen flaunting matching haircuts.

He captioned the photo, “Thanksgiving last year after watching one too many episodes of Vikings.”

Musk also shared a video of his two-year-old son playing with the family dogs.

In the cute video, X can be seen gently chasing around three dogs.

Musk captioned the video “X (loves) Doges.”

Musk shares son X and daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 7 months with ex Grimes.

The photo and video of X have gone viral on social media.