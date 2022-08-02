COAS General Qamar Bajwa (L) and PM Shahbaz Sharif (R) talk on the phone after a Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter goes missing during the Balochistan relief operations.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday received the latest information regarding the missing Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter.

The military’s media wing on Monday said that the aviation helicopter was on a flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan when it lost contact with air traffic control (ATC).

“Six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan,” the tweet had said, adding that a search operation is underway.

In the telephonic discussion today, the COAS informed the prime minister about the ongoing search operations since last night.

The prime minister expressed his concern over the safety of Commander of 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other six officials and jawans onboard the helicopter.

He termed Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali a thorough professional and an excellent person.

The prime minister said the entire nation was deeply saddened over the incident and prayed for the safe return of the brave sons of the soil.

He said the officers and jawans who provided assistance to the flood victims had emerged as an exemplary example of dedication and service.

The premier said serving the brothers, sisters and children in their hour of need was the real strength of the Pakistani nation.

According to the details aired by Geo News, Major Syed was the pilot while Major Talha was the co-pilot of the helicopter.

The Director-General of Coast Guards Brigadier Amjad, Engineer Brigadier Khalid, and Chief Naik Mudassir were also onboard.