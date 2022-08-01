Ben Affleck joins ex-wife Jennifer Garner and son Samuel on pool picnic

File footage

Ben Affleck is back in town after having a romantic honeymoon in Paris with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Batman star, 49, was recently spotted in Los Angeles, where he was seen taking his Samuel to a local pool.

Beating the heat at a local pool, the father-son duo were clicked outside a local Pacific Palisades pool. The Gone Girl star donned a casual gray T-shirt under a long-sleeved red-and-gray flannel shirt.

Fulfilling the dad duties, Affleck was also seen carrying a number of items while heading back to his car with Samuel after their pool outing.

Meanwhile, Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children, was also spotted at the pool.

The 13 Going to 30 actress was rocking a grey t-shirt, dark sunglasses and a light blue baseball cap and had a towel wrapped around her frame covering her shorts while leaving the pool.

Ben had just returned back to L.A after taking his new wife Lopez on a romantic getaway. The couple — who surprisingly tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16 — were spotted in Paris and Italy on their honeymoon.



