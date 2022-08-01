The story behind Imran Khan's viral photo

Former prime minister Imran Khan meets Chief Minister Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi at the CM Office. Courtesy CM Media

LAHORE: A photo of former prime minister Imran Khan from his Lahore visit on Sunday has gone viral and drew criticism from netizens.

The PTI chairman was in the provincial capital on a day-long visit during which he chaired several meetings including one with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the CM Office.

The picture of the meeting in which the PTI chairman was sitting on the chief minister's seat went viral, triggering a storm on social media with many questioning his authority to sit on the provincial chief executive's seat.

The inside story

Giving inside information about the meeting, senior anchorperson Hamid Mir said, “a lot of people are criticising Imran Khan for sitting on the chief minister's seat but they are unaware of the details as to what had happened there.”

Mir said that it doesn't happen like that, no one does this on his own.

When Imran Khan went to the CM Punjab office to congratulate Pervaiz Elahi on his victory, Mir added, he was pictured sitting on the CM’s seat while meeting the PML-Q leader.

“Upon arrival at his office, Pervez Elahi asked Imran Khan to sit there but the PTI chairman told him that it’s his seat. At this, Moonis Elahi said we got this because of you [Imran Khan] so you sit there.”

So, the father and son duo, the veteran journalist said, forced Imran Khan to sit on the chief minister's seat.

“I think, Imran Khan should have been cautious and must have avoided despite their insistence.”

Social media backlash

Many social media users, journalists and politicians slammed the PTI chairman and termed it an "ill-mannered" move.















