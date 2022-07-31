CM Sindh approves setting up two new seawater desalination plants in Karachi

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. — Radio Pakistan/File

KARACHI: Keeping in view the water requirement of the city, the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday decided to install two new Seawater Desalination plants, each one of 5 MGD, in the metropolis. He also aims to acquire a seawater desalination plant abandoned at KANUPP.

“This will help to provide drinking water to the people living in old areas of the city to the DHA,” he said during a meeting with provincial ministers, advisors, secretaries and other relevant officers at the CM House in Karachi.

The meeting was held to review the status of important projects in the city.

During briefing regarding the 5-MGD Seawater Desalination Project, the CM was informed that water requirement stood at 12,00 MGD against which 655 MGD was being provided showing a shortfall of 535 MD.

“KWSB has prepared a scheme to set up a Seawater Desalination Plant (SWDSP) of five MGD capacity to supply water to the users in district South,” provincial minister Nasir Shah said, according to the statement released by the CM House.

Three locations including Ibrahim Hyderi, Ayesha Masjid DHA-VII, and the Village Restaurant at Sea View were proposed for the installation of desalination plants. The CM approved Ibrahim Hyderi at Korangi Creek which is one-and-a-half kilometres away from Dhari Island.

The intake from this location would supply water to the Ghazi Pumping Station via Coast Guard Chowrangi where another pumping facility is available as a backup in case of a failure or other emergent circumstances at Ghazi Pumping Station.

The statement read that the CM has directed the local government department to install another 5-MGD desalination plant near Lyari so that the area could be provided water from there. He also directed the provincial minister Nasir Shah to talk to a private firm to provide water to KANUPP. The private firm in question had installed a 1.2 MGD desalination plant. KANUPP installed its own plant in the past, which now remains abandoned, and could be used to provide water to the city.

In the meeting, CM Sindh also approved the construction of the Korangi Causeway bridge. Minister Shah set the timeline for the bridge and directed his department to complete a detailed design by August 31. He also directed the department to finalise formalities and start construction by November 1.

Earlier, the bridge was proposed to be constructed under PPP mode but now it would be an ADP scheme of Rs5 billion.



CM Murad, during the meeting, was also briefed that the additional 65 MGD water would be brought through Haleji Lake to Pipri via an integrated system of Canal, Conduit, Pipeline, Pumping Station and other necessary ancillary works.

CM Sindh directed the relevant ministry to restart works proposed including four other packages and asked to prioritise the construction of RCC lined Canal and RCC Conduits from Haleji Lake to Gharo Pumping station, including the construction of intake structure at Haleji Lake and Keenjhar Gujjo Canal; construction of new 65 MGD Pumping Station, including Mechanical & Electrical, works at Gharo; and laying of 72-inch dia MS Rising Main from new proposed Pumping Station at Gharo to Forebay, including the construction of new Forebay Chamber at a high point.

The CM also directed to begin the Hub Canal overhauling project and asked the local government department to remove all issues regarding the project.