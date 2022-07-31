Several parts of Balochistan hit by 5.6-magnitude earthquake

Representational image of a map displaying the propagation of seismic waves after the Sumatra quake at the Geo Science Centre in Potsdam. — AFP/Getty Images/Michael Urban

Several parts of Balochistan’s Makran Division on Sunday were rocked by an earthquake, as reported by Geo News.

Tremors were felt in areas including Pasni, Gwadar, Ormara, and Kech. With Pasni at its epicenter, the quake was recorded at 5.6-magnitude on the Richter scale, while its depth was 30 kilometers, as per information provided by the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage to property have bene received so far. However, the on-going torrential rains have already wreaked havoc across the province completely destroying over 6,000 homes, while around 10,000 houses remain partially damaged.

