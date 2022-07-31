Army, FC continue rescue, relief efforts in flood-hit areas: ISPR

Pakistan Army troops rescue flood victims in Balochistan. Photo: ISPR/file

RAWALPINDI: In order to assist flood victims stranded in different parts of the country, troops of the Pakistan Army and Frontier Corps are continuing their rescue and relief operations, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said that the troops are busy in repair work on highways and motorways to restore connectivity.

Army and FC personnel "are busy in rescue and relief efforts, apart from providing medical care and opening up communication infrastructure", read the statement.

Providing an update on the flow of various rivers, the ISPR said all rivers are "flowing normal" except a low flood in Indus River at Attock, Tarbela, Chashma, and Guddu. A low flood was also reported at Warsak and a medium flood at Nowshehra in Kabul River.

Dewatering efforts in KP

According to the statement, a maximum of 133mm rain has been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Mardan district followed by Mohmand district where 85mm of rain was recorded.

The troops carried out dewatering efforts in Mardan, said the ISPR.

Flash floods have been reported in the local nullahs of Mohmand, it added.

Hill torrents flowing normal in Southern Punjab

To the south of Punjab, "all hill torrents are flowing normal except some increased flow in Mithawan, Kaha and Sanghar Hill torrents", said the statement.

Local commanders visited Rajanpur and DG Khan where relief items were distributed among flood affectees and medical camps have been established, the ISPR said.

Balochistan

In the Balochistan town of Jhal Magsi, "complete connectivity of Gandhawa has been restored".

There is no longer any isolated area in Gandhawa and its surroundings, the military's media wing said, adding that further relief activities are underway.

Among these is an army medical camp which has thus far treated 115 patients.

Over in Khuzdar city, the M-8 motorway is still cut off. "Work on the resumption of connectivity is underway," said the ISPR statement.

According to the statement, a field medical camp established by CMH Khuzdar and FC in Hafizabad has treated 145 affected people.

In the small town of Naseerabad, the ISPR said that no rain was reported throughout the day.

"Relief activities are underway for the affected population of Babakot and Gandakha," said the statement, adding that food supplies as well as cooked meals were distributed to flood victims.

In addition, a field medical camp in Gandakha treated various patients.

In Balochistan's Chaman district, no rain was reported. The Bab-e-Dosti (Friendship Gate) at the Pak-Afghan border is "fully functional", said the ISPR.

No rain was reported in Noshki town either. "Relief efforts are underway for the stranded population," said the ISPR.

According to the statement, "cooked meals were served to over 1,000 people".

The military's media wing said that the N-40 highway, which is damaged at three places, "has been repaired and traffic resumed".

Over in Lasbela district, no rain has fallen in the past few hours and the situation is stabilizing, said the ISPR.

According to the military's media wing, five field medical camps are providing medical care in Naka, Bela, Duddar, Hub and Gadani.

The N-25 highway has been opened and repair work on bridges is underway, said the statement.

"General Officer Commanding at Gawadar visited Hub and Uthal," the statement said further, adding: "Two sorties of MI-17 were conducted and 1,500kg of ration items were distributed in Hub and Uthal."

In Kila Saifullah, rainfall was reported in the entire district.

The ISPR said that a field medical camp established at Khazina treated more than 200 patients.

Gilgit-Baltistan

The troops also carried out operations in Gilgit-Baltistan.

"Two mudslides were reported near Sikandarabad at Karakoram Highway," said the ISPR.

"The road has been opened for one way traffic by FWO," it added.