Amber Heard accused of ‘lying her entire life,’ therapist breaks vow of silence

Amber Heard has been accused of having ‘displayed narcissism’ in her alleged lies though out the court of her life.

This allegation has been made by Angelica, from the YouTube channel Rise Beyond Abuse.

She addressed Amber Heard’s public behavior and claimed, "What I have seen throughout this trial are the symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder. I agree with the diagnosis of borderline personality disorder.”

"Right here, she says she will stand by her testimony until she dies. Of course, the thing with the narcissist is that they lie. What is the motto of the narcissist? Lie till you die.”

“It has been her way of life since a very early age. One of her defence mechanisms is to lie. She became what she has become because of emotional and physical abuse.”

Before concluding also alleged, “Lying is second nature for her, it is a way of life. This whole trial has been one big lie on her part. Many of us, real survivors of domestic violence agree to that.”