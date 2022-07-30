Muharram security: Control room to be established for surveillance

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. -APP

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to establish a control room for surveillance during the month of Muharram to ensure security, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the interior minister said that special security teams will be formed to provide foolproof security to the processions and majalis during Muharram.

Rana Sanullah added that online platforms will be strictly monitored to curb religious hatred in the country.

The federal and provincial governments are taking special security measures to ensure security during Muharram for which relevant authorities have chalked out detailed plans.

Meanwhile, the federal government has decided to deploy civil armed forces in all the provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The said decision was taken at a high-level meeting held here on Friday with Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in the chair, said a press release.

Other important decisions were also taken related to ensuring peace and tranquillity during Muharram and the security of congregations and processions routes.

The meeting also recommended ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted round-the-clock power supply during Majalis timing on 9th and 10th Muharram.

Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, special interior secretary, chief secretary Punjab, FC commandant, chief commissioner Islamabad, DIG operations Islamabad Police, and representatives of other law enforcement agencies also attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said peace and order would be ensured at all costs during the Muharram.

Foolproof security would be made for majlis and procession routes, he added.

He directed the ministry to ensure the deployment of civil armed forces on the proposal of all provincial, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments.

The National Action Plan should also be strictly implemented to maintain law and order, he said, adding guidance would be sought from the Ulemas for creating harmony.

The minister said religious hatred and incitement would not be accepted and effective measures would be taken to prevent hatred content on social media.

He directed the law enforcement agencies to take strict action against the violators.