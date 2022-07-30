Summer vacations in Sindh schools: Education department issues statement

KARACHI: The provincial education and literacy department on Sunday affirmed that all the public and private schools in Sindh will reopen from August 1 as the summer vacations are to officially conclude on July 31.
Rumours started circulating among the students that the provincial government was mulling to increase summer vacations after some of the city’s private schools extended the summer break amid forecast of heavy rains and as well as Ashura.
According to the spokesperson of the education department, all educational institutions will reopen from August 1 (Monday) after the summer break.
Regarding speculations of over extension in holidays, the spokesperson said that the board has decided not to extend vacations.
"All the records are available," PTI leader Farrukh Habib says
As per the record available to the FT reporter, PTI received foreign funding and ECP should now look into it, says...
Evidence shows Arab personality paid £2 million to PTI; Arif Naqvi denied getting funds from prohibited sources for...
"The nation will soon hear of the date of elections, new Election Commission and the formation of an interim govt,"...
PDM demands ECP announce verdict on foreign funding case or it will stage sit-in
PM Shehbaz says foreign funding case is example of “how ladla is being protected"