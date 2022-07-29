PM Shehbaz appoints new HEC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appointed Dr Mukhtar Ahmed as the new chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).
As per details, Ahmed has been appointed for two years.
He has previously held the HEC chairman’s office and has also served as its executive director.
“The prime minister has seen and, while considering the recommendations of the Search Committee, has been pleased to approve the appointment of Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed out of the panel proposed,” a statement issued by the PM Office states.
The notification also mentions that the terms and conditions of the appointment of Dr Ahmed shall be settled separately.
Additionally, the premier directed that necessary action shall be taken accordingly.
