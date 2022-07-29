Court issues notices to Sindh’s IG, prosecutor general in Dua Zahra’s kidnapping case

Zaheer Ahmed (L) and Dua Zahra. Screengrab/File

KARACHI: Court on Friday issued notices to Inspector General Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and Prosecutor General Ayaz Tunio in Dua Zahra’s kidnapping case filed against her husband Zaheer Ahmed.

The notices were issued following the hearing of Zaheer’s appeal to nullify the case against him.

In his petition, Zaheer stated that Dua Zahra denied being kidnapped in the court, which invalidates the said trial. He has, therefore, requested the court to dismiss the case against him.

According to the police, Dua’s father Mehdi Kazmi filed a kidnapping case against Zaheer Ahmed in the Alfalah Police Station.

On Thursday, Zaheer’s mother Noor Bibi tendered an apology to Dua Zahra's parents for the agony and the emotional distress they endured after their daughter left her home.



Addressing a press conference, she said that the lives of both of her sons are in danger and urged the government to shift them to Lahore as soon as possible. She also requested the authorities to produce Zaheer in the local court and demanded the verdict be given by the same court.