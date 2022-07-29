Queen Mother ‘convinced’ Prince Charles to not leave royal life: Details

file footage

Prince Charles reportedly almost left the royal family in the 90s, however, was convinced to not quit by his grandmother, the Queen Mother, as per a royal expert.



The revelation came on the latest episode of the Royally Us podcast with host Christina Garibaldi and royal expert Gareth Russell.

As per Russell, the media intrusion into the life and relationship of Prince Charles and Diana almost became too much for the future King to handle, who made plans to live a life as a part-time royal in Italy.

However, Russell earlier told Kinsey Schofield on the To Di for Daily podcast: “The Queen Mother did, at one point, get a whisper that Prince Charles was considering going to live in Italy in the early Nineties.”

She then talked about it to Charles such that “it became very clear to Charles that she was telling him: ‘Do not leave this country’.”