Federal govt changes DG FIA: sources

Logo of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). — FIA/File

ISLAMABAD: Following a high-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the Federal Government on Wednesday changed the director general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), sources told Geo News.

According to sources, the federal cabinet has approved replacing Muhammad Tahir Rai with Mohsin Butt.

Sources mention that Butt is a grade 22 officer of the Police Service of Pakistan. The sources further quote that Tahir Rai has been appointed as the National Coordinator of FIA’s Counter Terrorism Wing.

It should be noted that the Federal Government transferred Punjab’s Inspector General Rao Sardar Ali and appointed Faisal Shahkar in his place.



Muhammad Tahir Rai, a Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer, replaced Dr Sanaullah Abbasi as DG FIA in April this year and had previously served the provincial Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab.