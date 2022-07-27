PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Jamshoro

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh. — Twitter

KARACHI: Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been taken into custody by the police in Jamshoro on Wednesday, said sources.

The sources privy to the matter said that the officials of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) arrested the opposition leader in a property transfer case.

The PTI leader went to the anti-corruption's office in Jamshoro to record his statement in a case pertaining to allegedly obtaining a loan from a bank on the basis of fake property documents.

The police officials, as he recorded the statement in the office of Deputy Director ACE Zeeshan Memon, arrested him, according to sources.

This is the second time this month that the ACE has arrested Sheikh in the case.

The ACE had arrested Sheikh on July 6 from Lahore, but later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled the detention of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly to be "unlawful" and granted him protective bail.