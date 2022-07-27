PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh arrested in Jamshoro

KARACHI: Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh has been taken into custody by the police in Jamshoro on Wednesday, said sources.
The sources privy to the matter said that the officials of the anti-corruption establishment (ACE) arrested the opposition leader in a property transfer case.
The PTI leader went to the anti-corruption's office in Jamshoro to record his statement in a case pertaining to allegedly obtaining a loan from a bank on the basis of fake property documents.
The police officials, as he recorded the statement in the office of Deputy Director ACE Zeeshan Memon, arrested him, according to sources.
This is the second time this month that the ACE has arrested Sheikh in the case.
The ACE had arrested Sheikh on July 6 from Lahore, but later, the Lahore High Court (LHC) ruled the detention of the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly to be "unlawful" and granted him protective bail.
"Not a bad option," says President Alvi on appointing next army chief before November
Court extends bail of Zaheer and Shabbir till August 1
"No meeting of JCP was scheduled before I applied for annual leaves but as soon as I left Pakistan, CJ decided to hold...
Terming deputy speaker's ruling "illegal", Supreme Court announces Pervez Elahi as new chief minister of Punjab
Both the PIA passenger planes were on the same route and altitude due to alleged negligence of the Iranian Air Traffic...
JUI-F chief Fazl says coalition government doesn't want any institution to interfere in its matters