Karachi weather update: Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in city, warns PMD

People wade across a flooded street after heavy monsoon rainfall in Karachi on July 25, 2022. Photo: AFP

KARACHI: As the widespread intermittent heavy showers wreaked havoc in Karachi over the course of the last few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast more rains/ thundershowers in the city starting today (Wednesday).

In a daily statement, the PMD warned, “Heavy rains may generate urban flooding and flash flooding in local Nullahs of Karachi, Dadu, Larkana, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Loralai, Sibbi, Bolan, and other cities of the country.

“Monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in upper and lower parts of the country and likely to strengthen in upper parts during next 24 hours,” read the statement.

The Met office maintained that more rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan today.

In addition to this, isolated heavy falls are likely in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and northeastern/south Balochistan.