Monsoon rains likely to continue this week, forecasts Met Office

KARACHI: As the torrential rains wreaked havoc in parts of the country during the past few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast that the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue this week in the country.
In a statement, the PMD said that the monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country and likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from July 27th.
The Met Office said that under the influence of this weather system, more rains /thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram and other parts of the country from July 27 to 31.
It said that thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Chaman, Harnai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jaccobabad from July 27 to 31.
The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during the period.
Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from July 27 to 31.
Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period, it warned.
In its daily forecast, the Met Office said, “More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan."
Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Awaran, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and Gwadar, warned the PMD.
SC adjourns hearing on deputy speaker’s ruling till tomorrow 11:30am; CJP Bandial says same bench will hear the case
General Bajwa pays tribute to "supreme sacrifices" of troops who ensure security of borders and safety of nation
During raid, police seized high-quality cannabis trafficked from Quetta
Maryam Nawaz says whenever a petition is filed in a court of law, people already know which bench will hear that
The current spell will continue till July 26, top meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz says
The ISPR states the military is resolute to eliminate terrorists from the area