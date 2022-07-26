Monsoon rains likely to continue this week, forecasts Met Office

Motorcyclists passing through rainwater accumulated on a road in Korangi area of Karachi on July 9, 2022. Photo: APP

KARACHI: As the torrential rains wreaked havoc in parts of the country during the past few days, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast that the current spell of monsoon rains is likely to continue this week in the country.

In a statement, the PMD said that the monsoon currents are continuously penetrating in the country and likely to shift and intensify in upper and central parts of the country from July 27th.

The Met Office said that under the influence of this weather system, more rains /thundershowers are expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Swat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram and other parts of the country from July 27 to 31.

It said that thundershowers are expected in Quetta, Chaman, Harnai, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Sibbi, Dadu, Sukkur, Larkana and Jaccobabad from July 27 to 31.

The PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala during the period.

Flash flooding is also expected in local Nullahs of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Shakargarh, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Bannu and Kashmir from July 27 to 31.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, Ghizer and Skardu during the forecast period, it warned.

In its daily forecast, the Met Office said, “More rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan."

Heavy Rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Hyderabad, Dadu, Awaran, Panjgur, Pasni, Jiwani and Gwadar, warned the PMD.