ECC fixes electricity and gas rates for five export sectors

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Finance Miftah Ismail on Monday presided over a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) during which electricity and gas rates for five export sectors were approved.
According to the ECC meeting, gas will be supplied to export sectors at the rate of $9 per mmbtu. A decision was also made to supply electricity to five export sectors at the rate of 9 cents per unit.
The new rates will be applicable from August 1, as confirmed by the Finance Ministry.
The ECC also approved a supplementary grant of Rs.75M for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
