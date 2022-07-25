Zardari joined by someone ‘important’ in Dubai, being convinced for elections: Fayyaz Chohan

PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari (L) and PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan. — AFP/Facebook/File

LAHORE: PTI leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Monday claimed that former president and PPP Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari is joined by another "important personality" from Pakistan on his visit to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Chohan further stated that the former president was being convinced to go for early elections. He added that the PPP co-chairperson will be persuaded considering the current circumstances.

It should be noted that the PTI is demanding elections to be held immediately. The coalition, on the other hand, wants to complete its term.

On Saturday, news surfaced citing chances of elections taking place in Pakistan by October following the establishment’s efforts of "soft intervention" between the government and the Opposition.

Political instability has deepened following the by-elections in Punjab on July 17, which has also adversely impacted the country’s economy. Therefore, the establishment is deliberating to convince politicians for talks, sources said.

However, politicians will make the last call regarding this likely proposition.

Chohan’s claims came after former president Zardari flew to Dubai via an international airline, after which "Dubai" became a top trend on social media. Given the ongoing political turmoil in the country, netizens expressed astonishment at his visit.

Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari, the daughter of the PPP co-chairperson, reacted to the news that unfolded following her father’s visit.

“To clear up the confusion - my father will be spending his 67th birthday (& first as a grandfather) with his 9-month-old grandson. All of which he is entitled to do - so can postpone the meltdown when he returns in less than a week,” Bakhtawar wrote in her tweet in response to speculations about her father’s visit.







