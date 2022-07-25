Maryam Nawaz asks SC why it didn't summon Qasim Suri for violating Constitution

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari (L), JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and federal minister Tariq Basheer Cheema holding a joint press conference in Islamabad on Monday, July 25, 2022. — Screengrab via Hum News Live.

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Monday questioned the Supreme Court of Pakistan and asked why it did not summon former National Assembly deputy speaker Qasim Suri for violating the Constitution.

Speaking during a press conference in Islamabad flanked by several leaders of the coalition government and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Maryam criticised the country's justice system and said that whenever a petition is filed in a court of law, people already know which bench will be formed to hear that.

At the beginning of the press briefing, which was organised ahead of the Supreme Court Session to decide the ruling of the Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mazari, Maryam said that a lot of people discouraged her from holding a press briefing right now as the government's appeal regarding the formation of a full bench to hear Mazari's case was under review at the top court.

On July 22, the much-awaited election for the chief minister of Punjab took a dramatic turn after PML-N's candidate Hamza Shahbaz successfully retained the province's top post, defeating Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi with three votes. Following the counting of votes, Mazari, citing Article 63(A) of the Constitution, rejected 10 votes cast by PML-Q members. As a result, Hamza received 179 votes, while Elahi managed to bag 176 votes.

She went on to say that if the history of court decisions in Pakistan is reviewed, it would be a shocking revelation, adding that whenever institutions are subjected to insults, it is done from within and not by outside forces.





