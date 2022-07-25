Karachi weather update: Monsoon spell likely to weaken later today

A rickshaw can be seen inundated in water near II Chundrigar Road, Karachi, on July 24, 2022. — Twitter/@Khawajaburhan6

KARACHI: The strong monsoon spell is likely to weaken later today after battering the metropolis, top meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said, after four people lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Karachi on Sunday.

Speaking to Geo News, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) official said that the current spell will continue till July 26, however, he added that as per available data, the weather system will likely decapitate.

According to the PMD data, the highest rainfall was recorded at PAF Masroor Base where 201mm of rain was reported till 5am Monday.

In view of the flooding and drastic rains, the Sindh government announced Monday (today) as a public holiday in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions.

The flash floods also disrupted the electricity supply in some places as Karachi-Electric, approximately, shut down 180 feeders out of 1,900.