PTI chairman Imran Khan may be suggesting reconciliation as he sees the "noose tightening around his neck" in the case pertaining to his party's funding, PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal has said.

The politician made the remark while responding to a question regarding reports of a national reconciliation between political parties. He, however, claimed to be unaware of recommendations to hold general elections in October.

Iqbal said that an NRO for Imran Khan in the foreign funding case cannot be made part of any national reconciliation.

It may be noted that political analyst and senior journalist Sohail Warraich reported that Imran Khan is "ready for a dialogue over election reforms, economy and appointment of the next army chief".