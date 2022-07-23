 
Saturday July 23, 2022
Netflix’s 'The Gray Man': Everything to know about Cast, Trailer

The highly anticipated, action packed movie 'The Gray Man' has been released

By Web Desk
July 23, 2022
Netflix’ movie 'The Gray Man': Cast, Trailer and everything to know

One of the most anticipated movies of the year is finally out, The Gray Man was released on the 15th of July and garnered much praise with some saying it is “two hours of James Bond meets Fast and Furious.”

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely, The Gray Man might just be Netflix’s biggest movie to date.

It’s certainly one of the most expensive, with a production budget of around $200 million.

The movie is based on the 2009 novel with the same title written by author Mark Greaney.


Cast:

  • Ryan Gosling- Sierra Six
  • Chris Evans- Lloyd Hansen
  • Ana de Armas- Dani Miranda
  • Billy Bob Thornton- Fitzroy
  • Jessica Henwick- Suzanne Brewer
  • Dhanush: Avik San
  • Alfre Woodard- Margaret Cahill
  • Rege-Jean Page- Carmicheal


Gosling plays the main character, a CIA operative who also goes by the designation Sierra Six, a former ex-agent prisoner now re-recruited to be an operative with a CIA-sanctioned License to kill.

However, things go askew when the hunter becomes the hunted after an outside hire from the CIA closes in on ending Six’s life.

Lloyds Hansen played by Chris Evan will do anything it takes to end Six’s life. Fans have to wait for the release of The Gray Man to find out who comes out victorious.

Watch the Trailer: