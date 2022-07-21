'Absolutely Not': Turkish singer gifts PTI chief Imran Khan song to celebrate Punjab by-polls victory

Turkish singer and composer Turgay Evren has congratulated PTI chief Imran Khan on the party’s victory in the recent Punjab by-elections by gifting him a song titled "Absolutely Not".



Throughout the song, the singer emphasises on patriotism. He has paid tribute to Pakistan and Imran Khan in a music video that features Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s visuals, portrays Pakistan’s breathtaking landscape and later shows former PM Khan engaging in political activities.

Evren released the four minute and sixteen second music video via his social media accounts and YouTube. The musician says that the song is an ode and gift from a “Turkish brother” to Khan and Pakistan. “Hope you all appreciate it,” he wrote, and congratulated Khan on Twitter.

The title of the song is inspired by a phrase used by Khan in an interview to an Australian journalist where he responded to a question on Pakistan giving the US the use of its airbases by saying “absolutely not”.