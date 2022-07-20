Let Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'live in peace': 'She is remarkable'

Meghan Markle sit-in with Sam Kashner was not aptly interpreted by author Tom Bower.

Mr Kashner, interviewed Meghan in 2017 for Vanity Fair, conversations from which are revealed in Tom Bower's new book. In an excerpt, Bower says Kashner believes that the mother-of-two 'manipulated' the media.

In a letter to The Times Editor, Sam Kashner has now clarified: “Sir, I’m afraid Tom Bower didn’t convey my admiration and respect for Meghan Markle in the excerpt from his new book in The Times on Saturday (“Writer ‘felt manipulated’ by Meghan).

“I found Ms Markle to be exceptionally warm and gracious and admired her intelligence and her remarkable courage, as I still do.”

He continued: “I regretted the oft-published account of challenging Proctor & Gamble being edited out of my Vanity Fair article, because I’d wanted to highlight her lifelong activism.

“The piece itself was quite laudatory.”

He added: “One more thing. I do not have a stutter. I may hem and haw a bit but a stammer is not a stutter and, as far as I know, Ms Markle never said she liked me because of it!

“A belated congratulations to Prince Harry for taking such an extraordinary woman as his bride.

“Theirs is clearly a love match, so maybe we should stop piling on and let the couple live their life in peace.”

Tom Bower's extract, which shared details from Meghan's interview with Kashner stated: “‘Tell me about Harry’ said Kashner, not expecting an answer. ‘We’re a couple. We’re in love,’ Meghan replied into the recording device.

“Clearly prepared, she baulked when asked, ‘What does love mean?’ Instead, she asked Kashner about his marriage.