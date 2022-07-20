Another monsoon system likely to hit Karachi from Sunday: Met Office

A commuter makes his way through a flooded street after heavy rain showers in Karachi on July 11, 2022. -AFP

KARACHI: After torrential rains wreaked havoc in Balochistan and Sindh — including Karachi — leaving scores of people dead during the past two weeks, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast another spell of heavy rains in the port city from July 24 to 26.

Chief meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the third monsoon system will penetrate parts of the country today. The strong system may affect Sindh from July 23 to 26, with heavy rains likely in Karachi from July 24 to 26.

According to Sarfaraz, the new system will cause heavy rains in 80% of the country. The upper part of the country may be affected tonight, while southern Punjab and Balochistan will be hit by the spell tomorrow morning, he said.

The chief meteorologist said that moist winds from the Bay of Bengal are strengthening the monsoon system, and moisture coming from the Arabian Sea will support it.

The Met Department has forecast heavy rains in the first phase of the monsoon, till August 15.

In its daily report, the PMD warned that heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala from July 20 to 23.

Rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore and Skardu during the forecast period, it added.

"Monsoon currents are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country and likely to strengthen during the next 24 hours," said the PMD.



It addition to this, the Met Office said that rain/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, upper Punjab, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and eastern Balochistan today.

