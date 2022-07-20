PML-N offering Rs500 million to PTI lawmakers, Murad Raas claims

PTI leader Minister Murad Raas. — Twitter/Murad Raas

LAHORE: PTI leader Murad Raas has alleged that in a bid to save the government of Hamza Shahbaz in Punjab, the ruling PML-N is offering Rs300-500 million to their lawmakers to change their loyalties.

In a message on Twitter, Raas said: “Chor PML-N offering Rs30 to Rs50 crores (Rs300-500 million) per MPA of PTI Punjab to change their loyalties.”

Accusing the PML-N of horse-trading, the PTI leader said that the "shameless chors are trying to do everything to stay in power".

Meanwhile, PTI senior leader Dr Yasmin Rashid said that her party has won 15 seats in the province, adding that the people have rejected the “lota politics”.

Referring to the Punjab by-elections results where the PTI secured a massive victory, the PTI leader said that "there is nobody to take your (PML-N's) name".

Latest party position in Punjab Assembly

The landslide victory of PTI in the Punjab by-polls has completely changed the numbers game in the Punjab Assembly and Chaudhry Pervez Elahi is most likely to replace Hamza Shahbaz Sharif as the new chief minister of the province.

Almost all the turncoats who joined the PML-N and voted for Hamza lost to the PTI candidates.

In the Sunday by-elections, PTI won 15 out of the total 20 seats. PML-N won four and one independent won the remaining seat. Already, before the by-polls, PTI and PML-Q had jointly attained the strength of 173 (163 of PTI and 10 of PML-Q).

Now, with 15 additional seats, the total seats in hand has reached 188, whereas the figure for simple majority stands at 186. The PTI and PML-Q have crossed that landmark.



'Won't let Pervez Elahi become Punjab CM easily'

On July 18, Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah said that the PML-N would not let the PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi become the provincial chief executive easily on July 22 when a recount of votes takes place.

The minister gave that statement while speaking on Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Monday night. He said that the defeat in the Punjab by-elections was a "temporary loss" which the PML-N would recover from in the next election.

"These 20 seats were of PTI, five of which have been claimed by the PML-N. We will lead with a two-thirds majority when PML-N and PTI will come face to face," Sanaullah said.



