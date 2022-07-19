Govt to complete its constitutional term: coalition parties

LAHORE: Turning down the speculations about early elections, the coalition government on Tuesday announced that the assemblies will complete its constitutional term.
The announcement was made during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. The decision came after the PML-N faced defeat in the Punjab by-elections on 20 constituencies on July 17 against the PTI.
The PTI won 15 seats, while the PML-N managed to clinch victory in only four, and an independent candidate grabbed one.
The meeting took place to discuss the future course of action and the factors that led to PML-N's defeat.
According to the sources, the coalition government decided that early elections are not a good option.
The parties also decided to make efforts to save the chief ministership in Punjab, said the sources.
