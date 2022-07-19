Punjab setback: Coalition partners meet today to devise future strategy

Heads of coalition parties will meet in Lahore today. -APP/file

LAHORE: After suffering a thumping defeat at the hands of PTI in the crucial by-elections in Punjab, which is considered the stronghold of the ruling PML-N, heads of the component parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and other coalition parties will meet in Lahore to chalk out an effective future strategy.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that heads of coalition parties and PDM will gather in Lahore today at the invitation of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

She added during the meeting that the country's overall situation and other important issues will be discussed.

Sources privy to the matter, however, said that the meeting will discuss the post-election situation and a future strategy to deal with the PTI and Imran Khan. Heads of the allied parties will also give their suggestions and apprise the prime minister about their opinions.

PPP advises govt to complete its term

A day earlier, the PPP reiterated its stance that the federal government should complete its constitutional term and the general elections should be held on time after introducing more electoral reforms.

The CEC of the PPP backed the decision of standing with the coalition partners and follow whatever decision is made in the meeting of the coalition partners that was summoned for today (Tuesday) in Lahore and not to ditch the allies at this critical stage when they needed complete support and stood with them as united.

According to sources, who attended the CEC meeting held in Karachi jointly chaired by former president and President PPP Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, told The News that the majority of the CEC members were of the view to stand with the coalition partners.

Sources said it was a brainstorming session in which all political aspects came under discussion, adding no final decision was taken on the future strategy as it was decided that all aspects should be discussed with the coalition partners.

PML-N decides not to rush into elections

Following the “landslide victory” of PTI in the recent by-polls in Punjab, the ruling PML-N has also decided not to hold early polls in the country.

The PML-N held a meeting with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, during which the defeat in the Punjab by-polls and other political matters were discussed.

Sources said that during the meeting, it was decided that the government will complete its constitutional term.