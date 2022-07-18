HEC issues student alert

ISLAMABAD: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) Monday issued an alert for the students advising them to not seek admissions in affiliated colleges or institutes offering admissions in PhD and MS/MPhil/equivalent programmes.

“It is for the information of the public that the affiliated college institutes are not allowed to offer PhD and MS/MPhil or equivalent programmes,” the HEC stated.

It advised students to not take admissions in any programme in the affiliated colleges/ institutes, since the resultant degrees shall not be recognised and attested by the HEC.

The commission also directed the institutes to not advertise the admissions as any such action is liable to be proceeded as per law.