Chris Evans reveals he’s ‘laser-focused’ on finding true love

File Footage

Chris Evans opened up about his love life as he revealed he’s "laser-focused" on finding a partner with whom he could spend the rest of his life.

In an interview with Shondaland, the Hollywood heartthrob was asked about his future plans to which he replied “I’m gonna give you a good answer.”

“The answer would be that maybe [I'm] laser-focused on finding a partner, you know, someone that you want to live with,” Evans said.

The Gray Man actor went on to say that even though he's happy to work as an actor, he understands the impact that his career has on his personal life.

“I love what I do. It's great; I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of — even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into,” he noted.

The 41-year-old star further hinted that he’s looking for someone who he can commit to for the rest of his life.

“Maybe it's about trying to find someone that you're looking to spend your life with,” Evans added.

The actor last dated Jenny Slate, whom he met on set of his 2017 film Gifted, however, the couple parted ways after dating for one year.

“Chris feels neutral towards Jenny Slate and holds no bad feelings towards her,” an insider spilled to Us Weekly at the time. “[He] is happy for her.”



