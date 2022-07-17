 
Sunday July 17, 2022
Katy Perry looks stunning in latest photos

Katy Perry puts her incredible physique on display in a black floral bralette and matching midi skirt

By Web Desk
July 17, 2022

Global pop star Katy Perry set the internet on fire with her latest sizzling images on Saturday as she filmed a new Dolce & Gabbana commercial in Capri, Italy.

The Roar crooner, 37, looked gorgeous in a black floral bralette and matching midi skirt as she shot scenes on a stylish speedboat for the Italian luxury fashion house.

Check out the pictures below:

Katie, who has recently been in Australia, was in high spirits in front of the camera as she soaked up the sunshine.

The beauty accessorised the stylish look with a pair of retro-style sunglasses, while her raven locks were swept into a beehive style.

It's been a busy time for Katy as, on Sunday, she and partner Orlando Bloom made an unexpected visit to a wildlife sanctuary in Port Douglas, Queensland.