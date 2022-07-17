Katy Perry looks stunning in latest photos

Global pop star Katy Perry set the internet on fire with her latest sizzling images on Saturday as she filmed a new Dolce & Gabbana commercial in Capri, Italy.
The Roar crooner, 37, looked gorgeous in a black floral bralette and matching midi skirt as she shot scenes on a stylish speedboat for the Italian luxury fashion house.
Check out the pictures below:
Katie, who has recently been in Australia, was in high spirits in front of the camera as she soaked up the sunshine.
The beauty accessorised the stylish look with a pair of retro-style sunglasses, while her raven locks were swept into a beehive style.
It's been a busy time for Katy as, on Sunday, she and partner Orlando Bloom made an unexpected visit to a wildlife sanctuary in Port Douglas, Queensland.
