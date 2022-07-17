Meghan Markle 'Hollywood-ised royal family' over Prince Harry romance

Meghan Markle made calls after Buckingham Palace disagreement over her latest magazine cover.

The Duchess of Sussex sat for an interview with Vogue for their issue 'She is just Wild about Harry', leaving behind her philanthropy and activism.

Author Tom Bower in his book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, Mr Bower said: "Meghan’s unprecedented brazenness took Buckingham Palace by surprise — and electrified the British media.

"The interview triggered sensational reactions: Meghan had used her relationship to promote herself.

"The Hollywood-isation of the royal family had sealed Meghan’s fate as Harry’s fiancée."

Mr Bower claimed Meghan was "hysterical" when she called her PR firm Sunshine Sachs about the Palace's "fury" at the interview and questioning why the focus was not on her philanthropy and activism.

He said: "Hysterically, she described Buckingham Palace’s fury at 'Wild about Harry'.

"Sunshine Sachs, said Meghan, should have ensured that her comments about Harry were removed.

"Why wasn’t the focus on her philanthropy and activism?"

During the interview with the magazine, Meghan said: “We’re a couple. We’re in love."

She added: “I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time.

"This is for us. It’s part of what makes it so special, that it’s just ours. But we’re happy. I love a great love story.”

According to Mr Bower, Harry had "ordered" Meghan to "maintain tight-lipped silence about sensitive subjects" including their relationship and him.