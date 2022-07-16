Maryam Nawaz tests COVID-19 positive

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself.
The PML-N leader took to Twitter to share the news.
Maryam Nawaz has been addressing rallies across Punjab as part of PML-N's campaign for the by-polls on 20 Punjab constituencies scheduled on July 17 (Sunday).
