Saturday July 16, 2022
National

Maryam Nawaz tests COVID-19 positive

By Web Desk
July 16, 2022
PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz.

LAHORE: PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for coronavirus and isolated herself.

The PML-N leader took to Twitter to share the news.

Maryam Nawaz has been addressing rallies across Punjab  as part of PML-N's campaign for the by-polls on 20 Punjab constituencies  scheduled on July 17 (Sunday).