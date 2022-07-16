The latest PMD satellite image shows a low-pressure area is present over the Run of Kutch.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday issued a fresh rains alert, warning the authorities to remain “vigilant” as a low-pressure area (LPA) over the Arabian Sea has intensified.

The PMD stated that the LPA, currently over the Rann of Kutch, has intensified and persisted over the same area with its trough extending up to southeast Sindh.

“It's likely to drift in the west/northwest direction. This weather system produced widespread heavy/very heavy rainfall in Noushero Feroz, Sanghar, Nawabshah & Dadu districts with moderate rains elsewhere in Sindh yesterday,” it added.

Under the influence of the monsoon system, the PMD added widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls (very heavy at times) are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparker, TM Khan, Tando Allayar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Noushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki & Kashmore districts till 18th July.

The advisory warned that heavy falls may generate urban flooding/water-logging in low-lying areas in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Larkana and Sukkur districts during the period.

“Persistent heavy spell may trigger hill torrents/flash flooding along and downstream Kirthar range.”

The PMD also advised fishermen not to venture into the open sea till 18 July as sea conditions will become very rough.