Poll rigging: ECP takes notice of Imran Khan’s allegations

The Elections Commission of Pakistan takes notice of PTI Chairman Imran Khan's allegations. Photo: Geo News/social media/file

ISLAMABAD: The Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday took notice of rigging allegations levelled against it by PTI Chairman Imran Khan and sought the record of his recent speeches.

In a letter to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, the ECP sought record of Imran Khan’s speeches made in Bhakkar, Layyah, and Khoshab.

He maintained that the ECP will ensure transparency in the upcoming by-elections in Punjab, adding it was the body's responsibility to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

CEC takes orders from Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shahbaz

On June 14, Khan alleged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was holding meetings with PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz every weekend to take instructions from them for rigging the upcoming by-elections.

Speaking during a farmers' convention, he alleged that constituencies were being created for the PML-N's victory in the by-elections. "It is their entire planning because they have never won a clean and transparent election," the former premier added.

Meanwhile, reacting to PTI leader Shireen Mazari’s allegations on social media, a spokesperson of the ECP said that the CEC does not need to meet Hamza and Maryam Nawaz secretly.

He maintained that the politicians themselves come to meet the CEC, adding that hurling allegations is easy but the party should show the proofs if it has.

The spokesperson said that the election body will continue playing its role without bowing to any pressure.