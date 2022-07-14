KARACHI: After braving widespread urban flooding triggered by torrential rains during the Eid holidays, Karachi is likely to receive another spell of monsoon showers from today, warned the Met Office on Thursday.
In a statement, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said, “Rain coupled with lightning is expected in Karachi in the evening.”
The maximum temperature in the port city is expected to remain 33 to 35 degrees Celsius today, said the Met Office. The humidity level, however, is recorded at 78%, it added.
Slower winds are blowing from the northeast in the port city, said the PMD.
“Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Vehari, Sahiwal and Khanewal. Possibility of flash flooding in local nullah and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Balochistan,” said PMD in its daily weather forecast.
In addition to this, the Met Office said that monsoon currents are penetrating most parts of the country. A strong low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh today.
Widespread heavy rain is expected in Sindh, Balochistan, south Punjab and lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while more scattered rain-wind is likely in Islamabad, upper Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, read the statement.
Meanwhile, the Sindh Health Department has declared a health emergency in the province as another strong rain spell is expected to hit today.
The intensity of the downpour is expected to be greater in Karachi on July 15 and 16, said the Met Office.
In view of the heavy rains’ forecast, the health department has imposed a health emergency at all tertiary-care health facilities in Karachi and other cities of the province, directing the authorities to establish control rooms at all the district health offices and hospitals.
