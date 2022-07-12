WATCH: What message did Dua Zahra's younger sister send on Eid?

KARACHI: In a heartbreaking video, Dua Zehra's younger sister, while sobbing, pleaded with her older sibling to return home so that they could celebrate Eid ul Adha together.



In the video, which is doing the rounds on social media, her younger sister, with tears brimming in her eyes, could be heard saying: “Both of us sisters are missing you [Dua Zahra]. We have not celebrated Eid yet.”

Dua, 15, had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry 21-year-old Zaheer Ahmed.

Replying to her father’s questions, who does not appear on the screen, she asked Dua to “return home.”

'I hope this Eid is the last one without you'

A day earlier, Mehdi Kazmi, Dua's father, recorded a message for his daughter on Eid ul Adha, praying that this festival would be the last one without his daughter.

"Your sisters are waiting for you, your mother cries for you and I am waiting impatiently for you," said Kazmi while addressing Dua.



He said that it is impossible to live without Dua. "We love you and I am not upset with you," he added.

Making a prayer, Dua's father said he hopes these days pass as quickly as possible. "You will get more love and affection than before," said Kazmi.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrabs via Geo News