Met Office forecasts more torrential rains, warns of urban flooding in Karachi

KARACHI: As the intermittent heavy rains wrought havoc in Karachi during the past two days, bringing life to a complete halt and submerging low-lying areas in the port city, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday forecast more widespread rains in Karachi as well as other parts of Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab from July 14 to 17.

"Monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal are continuously penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while another strong monsoon low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to approach Sindh on July 14 (Thursday)," said the PMD in a statement.

The PMD further said that rains will not only hit Sindh but will also be experienced in Balochistan and South Punjab.

"Under the influence of this weather system, more widespread intermittent heavy to very heavy rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Karachi, Hyderabad Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas, Mithi, Jamshoro, Nosheroferoze, Larkana, Jaccobabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Kashmore, Zhob, Ziarat, Barkhan, Loralai, Bolan, Kohlu, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Awaran, Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Jhal Magsi, Dera Bugti, Sibbi, Panjgur, Turbat, and Pasni from July 14 to 17."

It said that more intermittent rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Islamabad, Kashmir, Swat, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, M. B Din, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahimyar Khan and Khanpur on July 13 to 15 with occasional intervals.

Urban flooding

The PMD warned that torrential rains may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas, Dadu, Umer Kot, Jaccobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Awaran, Panjgur, and Turbat from July 14 to 17.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan, Faisalabad, Lahore and Gujranwala will likely be affected by urban flooding from July 13 to 14.

"Flash flooding is also expected in local nullahs of the Kithar Range, Bolan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Barkhan, Naseerabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Sibbi and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from July 14 to 16, and in Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Dir and Kashmir on July 13 and 14," the press release stated.

The PMD said that rainfall may trigger landslides in Kashmir, Galiyat, Murree, Chillas, Diamir, Gilgit, Hunza, Astore, and Skardu during the forecast period.

"Travellers and tourists are advised to remain cautious during the forecast period. All concerned authorities are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period."

Karachi may receive more showers today

According to meteorologist Jawad Memon, a new rain system is moving toward the city, which is likely to bring more heavy rains to Karachi within the next few hours.

Meteorological analysts say that rain clouds from the Arabian Sea are moving toward the city continuously, therefore, there is a possibility of intermittent rain till tomorrow evening.

Three killed in rain-related incidents

Meanwhile, three people lost their lives due to electrocution when lightning struck the Garden Shoe Market and Korangi's Bilal Colony during the rain.