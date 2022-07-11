Mehdi Kazmi records emotional message for Dua Zahra on Eid ul Adha

KARACHI: Mehdi Kazmi, Dua Zahra's father, recorded an emotional message for his daughter on Eid ul Adha, saying that he is waiting for her impatiently.

"Your sisters are waiting for you, your mother cries for you and I am waiting impatiently for you," Kazmi said in a video message.

Dua had made headlines across the country after she had mysteriously disappeared from Karachi in April but later declared that she had run away from her home to marry Zaheer Ahmed.



In a message on eid, Dua's father said that this is the second Eid without his daughter and hoped it to be the last Eid that he celebrates without her.

He said that it is impossible to live without Dua. "We love you and I am not upset with you," he added.



Making a prayer, Dua's father said he hopes these days pass fastly. "You will get more love and affection than before," said Kazmi.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrabs