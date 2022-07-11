WATCH: Pakistani pilgrims take selfies with Gen Bajwa during Hajj

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday mingled with Hajj pilgrims at the Holy Kaaba where a number of Pakistanis took pictures with him.
The army chief, wearing a white shalwar kameez, was surrounded by the pilgrims as they rushed to take selfies with the top-ranking military official.
During his interaction, COAS Bajwa asked pilgrims to pray for Pakistan's prosperity.
In response to the army chief’s request for prayers for Pakistan, the people said: “May God grant you a long life.”
In the video, Gen Bajwa can be seen meeting people without any protocol and allowing them to take pictures with him.
Prominent Pakistani personalities, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP leader Sharmila Farooqui, and pacer Shoaib Akhtar, are also in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.
