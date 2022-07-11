 
close
Monday July 11, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

WATCH: Pakistani pilgrims take selfies with Gen Bajwa during Hajj

“May God grant you a long life," people say as they meet COAS Bajwa

By Web Desk
July 11, 2022

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Sunday mingled with Hajj pilgrims at the Holy Kaaba where a number of Pakistanis took pictures with him.

The army chief, wearing a white shalwar kameez, was surrounded by the pilgrims as they rushed to take selfies with the top-ranking military official.

During his interaction, COAS Bajwa asked pilgrims to pray for Pakistan's prosperity.

In response to the army chief’s request for prayers for Pakistan, the people said: “May God grant you a long life.”

In the video, Gen Bajwa can be seen meeting people without any protocol and allowing them to take pictures with him.

Prominent Pakistani personalities, including JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PPP leader Sharmila Farooqui, and pacer Shoaib Akhtar, are also in Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.