Princess Diana left Prince William and Harry her jaw-dropping treasure and possessions

Princess Diana has left Prince William and Harry her most prized possessions - including her favourite watch, her wedding dress and Kate Middleton's famous engagement ring.

The Princess of Wales ripped up the royal rulebook to give her sons Prince William and Prince Harry the childhood she wanted, but unfortunately she died in a tragic accident in 1997 when they were just children.



After her sad demise, it was a right that her fortune and possessions would be passed onto the two royal brothers.



However, they were just teenagers at the time, so their money was kept safe until they were old enough to know what to do with such a huge amount of cash.

Diana reportedly left £12,966,022 which was reduced to £8,502,330 after death duties. But years of clever investments by royal advisors meant this had swelled to more than £20million by the time it came back to William and Harry when they were old enough. The huge amount came from the ­settlement she got in her divorce from Prince Charles.

The money was shared equally between her two sons. The princes got some of the money when they turned 25, but they had to wait until they were 30 for the full sum.

While the cash would have been important to the men, it's some of Diana's personal items which are far more special. The most famous of these was her wedding dress, which the boys inherited when Prince Harry turned 30.

After Diana's the boys were taken to choose a "keepsake" from her belongings in Kensington Palace, according to reports from a source 'close to the Royals'. William picked her Cartier watch while Harry chose her sapphire and diamond engagement ring.

But when William decided it was time to pop the question to Kate Middleton, Harry made a touching sacrifice and gave it to his big brother so he could pass it onto his new bride-to-be.

Prince William and Harry were Princess Dian's entire world. She loved her boys more than anything and did everything she could to give them happy childhoods.