Sami Ibrahim attacked in Islamabad

Anchorperson Sami Ibrahim is seen speaking in this video in Islamabad, on July 9, 2022. — Twitter/Mahi_136

ISLAMABAD: Senior anchorperson Sami Ibrahim was attacked in the Federal Capital's Melody Market area near his office by unidentified persons on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing sources.



According to the sources, a transgender person asked Ibrahim for money, and as he was giving it to them, they attacked him.

They further added that another man came and started making videos, after which the assailants fled in a green car.

Last week, senior journalist Ayaz Amir was also attacked by unidentified men in Lahore.



Amir was leaving the office of a private TV channel located at Lahore’s Abbott Road when unidentified men attacked him. The assailants also snatched his wallet and mobile phone.